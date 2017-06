STATEWIDE — A total 331 impaired drivers were arrested during the Heat Is On Memorial Day DUI enforcement.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CVSP) and 96 local law enforcement agencies participated in the statewide enforcement.

Among the 96 participating agencies, Colorado Springs police recorded the highest arrest totals with 33 arrests. Denver police recorded 32 arrests and Aurora police recorded 15 arrests. Colorado State Patrol made 48 arrests.

According to CDOT, an average of 77 impaired drivers are arrested in Colorado everyday. A DUI can cost a person more than $13,500 after considering fines, legal fees and increased insurance costs.

Penalties also increase for repeat offenders.

The Heat Is On enforcement campaign returns June 16 to June 26.