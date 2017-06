PUEBLO, Colo. — It was all about new and expectant mothers in Pueblo with a huge community baby shower held Tuesday.

At this shower, mothers got a chance to arm themselves with knowledge necessary to raise a happy and healthy child.

It was basically a one-stop shop as agencies from all over the Pueblo area were all in one place.

All mothers had to do was walk from booth to booth to get more information.

“It’s such a great program. I know with him he is going to be four and I come since he was in my belly,” said mother Angela Romero. “Each year I learn something new, I take more and more resources with me and I think that’s the most beneficial thing for me.”

This was the seventh time the community baby shower was put on by the Pueblo Early Childhood Council and the CSU-Pueblo Nursing Department.