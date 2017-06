COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a big celebration for the latest class of law enforcement cadets.

Thirteen cadets – 7 from the Colorado Springs Police Department, 5 from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and one from the Fountain Police Department – graduated Tuesday night.

The cadets will now serve as community resource officers.

They will help out with big events like the Balloon Classic and Territory Days, as well as assisting officers with other duties.