PUEBLO, Colo. — More than $100,000 is going to nonprofits in southern Colorado.

It’s all part of the Xcel Energy Foundation‘s grant awards in Colorado.

Monday’s event was held at the Comanche Generation Station in Pueblo, where 11 nonprofits awaited their awards.

According to the Foundation’s spokeswoman, each organization is chosen on one of four categories.

“We have STEM education, economic development and sustainability, environmental improvements and the arts and cultures,” said Ashley Valdez, community relations official with Xcel Energy.

In total, $110,000 will be given out as part of the 2017 grant cycle.

Some of the nonprofits include The Boys and Girls Club and the Pueblo Symphony.

The Pueblo County campaign for Xcel Energy also raised $200,000 for United Way in southern Colorado.