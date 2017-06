DENVER, Colo. — The oldest living World War II veteran in Colorado celebrated a big birthday over the weekend!

Nick Westendorf turned 104 on Saturday and had a big birthday bash in Denver.

Westendorf is a former Navy mechanic who served in the South Pacific and the Philippines.

He credits his long life to growing up on a farm.

“I feel great. God has been so good to me, kept me around for a long time. I enjoy being there, being around as long as he has something for me to do, maybe,” he said.

Westendorf is a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and says he’s happy that they snatched a World Series title last year.