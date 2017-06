VAIL, Colo. — A bear caught on camera in a Vail home foraging for food and playing the piano is still at large.

It happened Wednesday, May 31 at a home in the 4000 block of Meadow Drive in East Vail.

Vail police say the woman returned to her home and initially called to report a burglary.

The responding officer inspected the home and found minor damage to the apartment and noted food was taken from the freezer. The officer suspected a bear had climbed through an open kitchen window to get into the home.

The woman checked her security cameras and caught the bear on video wandering around the home and even banging out a few notes on the piano.

“The chords captured on video were unbearable and the tune was equally grizzly,” police said.

Police checked the area but could not locate the suspect.

Encounters with wildlife are not new in the Vail area but are less common due to local ordinances in the area, according to authorities.

There have been no reports of violent interactions with animals within Vail in recent years, according to police.

>> Click here to view tips on how to bear proof your home and how to properly interact with bears if you encounter one.