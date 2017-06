COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he broke into a Colorado Springs home and then got into a stranger’s car Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened around 7 p.m. on Bluffside Terrace, which is off Centennial Boulevard. The suspect, Brian Thompson, broke into a home and was confronted by the homeowner, according to police. The homeowner hit Thompson in the head and pushed him out of the house.

Thompson then ran from the home and got into an occupied car in the area of Centennial Boulevard and Silent Rain Drive, according to police. He got out of that car and tried to get into another before police arrested him.

Police said Thompson was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.