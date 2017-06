PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried to lure a teen girl into a restroom at a Pueblo library.

Police said it happened at the Rawlings Library on East Abriendo Avenue. Police said the man tried to lure the victim, a 15-year-old girl, into a restroom, possibly to sexually assault her.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 30 years old, with a medium to large build. He’s about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a shaved head and a tattoo on the right side of his neck, according to police. Surveillance video of the suspect, provided by the Pueblo Police Department, is available below.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).