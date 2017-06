PUEBLO, Colo. — From jailhouse to boutique hotel, guests are getting a unique place to stay in downtown Pueblo.

It’s called the Station on the Riverwalk and was once home to the Pueblo police station and jail.

Ken and Cheryl Garcia started construction on the boutique hotel in August of 2016 and opened for business in April 2017.

“You feel like you’re walking into not only history, but a different setting from chain hotels,” said Cheryl Garcia, co-owner of the Station on the Riverwalk.

For general manager Jordan Ward, the history can sometimes get too real.

“It’s a fun place to work, still trying to figure out if it’s haunted or not,” said Ward.

With interrogation cells turned comfy quarters, there’s just seven cells for guests to stay right now, but the owners hope to expand.

“It’s definitely family run, it’s intimate, its more one on one interaction with our guests and I think that’s a big reason why they’ve enjoyed it so much,” said Garcia.

The Station on the Riverwalk is also home to “The Clink,” a lounge inside the boutique hotel that is open to the public from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.