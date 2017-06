TEXAS — Doctors say a man in Texas has died because he went swimming too soon after getting a tattoo.

According to a report published last week in medical journal BMJ Case Reports, the 31-year-old man went swimming in the Gulf of Mexico five days after the procedure.

It was there he became infected by the bacteria causing the infection, vibriosis, which led to his hospitalization.

The man developed septic shock and died about two months later.

One of the top rules after getting a new tattoo is to avoid swimming and bathing because you’re more prone to picking up infections.

The authors in the study have not revealed the man’s identity. They say in a typical case study, patients are referred to by their initials, but because this case was so rare, they did not provide that in order to prevent anyone from figuring out his identity.

Read the full article on CNN.