COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Old Colorado City man is accused of seriously injuring his neighbor by assaulting him with a dowel during an argument Sunday evening.

Police said it happened around 6 p.m. at an apartment in the area of 31st Street and Colorado Avenue. The victim told police a neighbor came to his apartment to complain about his music being too loud. The two got into an argument, and the suspect pulled a two-foot-long wood dowel from his waistband, according to police. The suspect assaulted the victim with the dowel, causing serious injury to his right eye. He then went back to his apartment.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect and another man run from one room of the apartment to another. They also learned the suspect’s girlfriend was in the apartment. They ordered the three to come out, but they refused, according to police. As officers were preparing to go into the apartment, the girlfriend’s mom, who was in the parking lot, convinced the suspects to come out, according to police.

Police said all three suspects were arrested. No one else was injured in the incident.