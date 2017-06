CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — A La Junta man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 96 in Crowley County Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 96 about three miles east of Sugar City. Troopers said a 2005 Chevrolet was headed westbound when it went off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and the car hit a post, according to troopers. The car then went off the other side of the road and rolled twice, landing on its wheels.

The driver, 22-year-old Abren Tenorio of La Junta, was treated for minor injuries, then booked into jail on charges related to the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers.

The passenger, 21-year-old Christopher Raso of La Junta, was ejected from the car and died on the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Troopers said alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.