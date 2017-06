COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

June 5 Fugitive Finder View as list View as gallery Open Gallery CORRINE EMMA ARMEJO is a Hispanic Female, 40 years old, 5’7” tall, and 190 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. ARMEJO is wanted for Escape. DELAINO LEE PADILLA is a White Male, 25 years old, 6’3” tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. PADILLA is wanted for Menacing. BRIAN DIAZ is a Hispanic Male, 39 years old, 5’8” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. DIAZ is wanted for Tampering with Evidence. JYAER D. PEPPER is a Black Male, 18 years old, 6’1” tall, and 156 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. PEPPER is wanted for Criminal Attempt – First Degree Murder. MICHAEL MCLAUGHLIN is a White Male, 43 years old, 5’10” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. MCLAUGHLIN is wanted for Menacing, DV. STEPHANIE SHAN TAE DORMAN is a Hispanic Female, 27 years old, 5’3”tall, and 115 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. DORMAN is wanted for Escape.

