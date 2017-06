CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard College has rescinded the admissions offers to at least 10 students over offensive comments and memes they posted in a private Facebook group, according to student newspaper The Harvard Crimson.

The newspaper reported at least 10 prospective members of the Class of 2021 traded “sexually explicit memes and messages that sometimes targeted minority groups.”

At one point, the messaging group was called “Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens,” the paper said.

“In the group, students sent each other memes and other images mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust, and the deaths of children,” according to The Crimson. “Some of the messages joked that abusing children was sexually arousing, while others had punchlines directed at specific ethnic or racial groups. One called the hypothetical hanging of a Mexican child “piñata time.”

Harvard administrators revoked admissions offers to at least 10 participants in mid-April. University officials have previously said that Harvard’s decision to rescind a student’s offer is final.

“As a reminder, Harvard College reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission under various conditions including if an admitted student engages in behavior that brings into question his or her honesty, maturity, or moral character,” reads the description for the official Facebook group for the Class of 2021.

Read the full article in The Harvard Crimson.