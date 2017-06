DENVER, Colo. — Women in Colorado can now fill birth control prescriptions for a one-year supply.

Governor John Hickenlooper signed HB 17-1186 into law Monday, saying the law is an important step in supporting women across Colorado, especially those in rural areas.

“This law is a great example of how we can work across the aisle to bring meaningful changes to people’s lives,” said Hickenlooper.

A 2011 study by the National Institutes of Health indicates that access to a 12-month supply of hormonal birth control can reduce unintended pregnancies by one-third.

Until now, insurers have only allowed women to receive one-to three-month supplies of contraception at a time.

“This is a big celebration for a big change in women’s lives. It means fewer trips to the pharmacy, fewer unintended pregnancies and healthier outcomes for Colorado women. This legislation will empower women and their families across Colorado,” said Vicki Cowart,President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.