FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department will be hosting an active shooter response training at Fountain Middle School from June 7 to June 9.

Fountain police will collaborate with other agencies including the City of Fountain Fire Department, the USAF 10th Security Forces, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department among others.

Staff members of Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and other school districts in the region will also be attending.

On June 7 and June 8, participants will be rotating through several different high intensity “shoot or don’t shoot” scenarios in which they must quickly assess the situation and make a quick decision on how to respond.

On June 9, a full scale exercise at the school will be held.

Officials say during these dates, a large number of vehicles and personnel will be in the area of the middle school located at 515 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Those traveling in the area may experience delays.