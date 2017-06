COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dozens of people and their four-legged friends got their paws moving Sunday at the sixth annual Doggie Dash 5K in Colorado Springs.

The event benefits All Breed Rescue and Training. Since 1994, the nonprofit has been rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever families for dogs deemed unadoptable and facing euthanization.

“It’s amazing,” executive director Lauren Fox said. “I’m so grateful to this community. Colorado Springs is such a loving community for animals, and all I can say is I’m just grateful and I know that this support today is going to help a large range of dogs that otherwise would not get the opportunity to come into a rescue.”