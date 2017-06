COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another scam is making rounds in the Springs, this time involving Colorado Springs Utilities.

Officials say they’ve received multiples reports Monday of individuals claiming to be with the company, calling both customers and non-customers asking for the last four digits of their social security numbers.

The company is warning customers not to give out any information.

#Scam alert: Do not provide personal information, like last 4 of ss#, over the phone if you are not expecting a call of us. — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) June 6, 2017

Calls started around 5:30 p.m.