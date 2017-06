COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting Monday night, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is hosting six telephone town halls where the public is invited to ask questions and give input on a variety of transportation issues.

It’s happening June 5 through June 13 in all 64 counties.

Residents will be called at random through an automated system and are invited to take part in a regional town hall to discuss the state’s transportation needs, projects or initiatives and funding.

The transportation commissioner and other CDOT personnel will be in attendance.

The calls will reach about 350,000 people in Colorado, according to officials. After you answer the phone, the call will automatically connect you to the meeting.

If you don’t receive a call but want to participate, you can also dial in toll-free at 1-877-229-8493, PIN 112034.

The town halls schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m.: Metropolitan Denver (Boulder, Broomfield, Jefferson, Clear Creek, Gilpin)

Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m.: Metropolitan Denver (Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas)

Monday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m.: Southeast Colorado (Baca, Bent, Crowly, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero, Park, Powers, Pueblo, Teller)

Monday, June 12 at 7 p.m.: Western Slope/Northwest Colorado (Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Jackson Lake, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, Summit)

Tuesday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m.: Northeast Colorado (Cheyenne, Elbert, Kit Carson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan Phillips, Sedgewick, Washington, Weld, Yuma)

Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m.: Southwest Colorado (Alamost, Archuleta, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Dolores, La Plata, Mineral, Montezuma, Ouray, Rio Grande, Saguache, San Juan, San Miguel)

