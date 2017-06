COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A barking dog alerted neighbors to call 911 during a house fire in Colorado Springs early Sunday.

According to officials, the fire was reported at a home located at 2516 W. Kiowa Street. The home was unoccupied at the time.

Fire crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire, which they say started in the concealed space in the subfloor area between the basement and main level of the home.

Officials say the cause of the fire is accidental due to an electrical event involving residential wiring.

There was minimal fire damage to the home, according to fire officials.

CSFD and the National Fire Protection Agency are reminding homeowners to make sure all electrical work is performed by a qualified licensed and insured electrician.

