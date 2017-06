CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal single-car crash that happened Monday just before 8 a.m. on Highway 69 near milepost 61.

Troopers say a Jeep driven by 80-year-old Leslie A. Babylon of Westcliffe was traveling south on the highway when it failed to negotiate a curve to the right.

The Jeep traveled across to the northbound lane and went down a grassy embankment before it hit a culvert, according to officials. The Jeep then traveled over the culvert and a private driveway before it became airborne.

The Jeep rolled and hit the ground upon landing, troopers say.

According to officials, Babylon was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this crash, according to CSP.

The crash remains under investigation.