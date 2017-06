COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — With the help of a police dog, authorities arrested a man with two felony warrants Saturday.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of London Lane near Barkman Drive.

Police say they tried to contact the suspect, Marty Jorgensen, at his home. When he didn’t respond, officers gave him several canine warnings ordering him to surrender.

When Jorgensen did not comply, police introduced canine Maverick into the house to help with the situation.

Jorgensen was contacted by canine Maverick and was taken into custody, according to police.

He was treated for injuries sustained as a result of canine contact and was then taken to the Criminal Justice Center.