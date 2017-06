COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rainbow Falls Historic Site has officially reopened to the public.

The Board of El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved reclassifying Rainbow Falls as a historic site back in January.

The County hopes to encourage a change in the culture of park use from vandalism and graffiti to respect.

“We want people to want to be here for the beauty for the sound of the rushing water. This is a fantastic and beautiful place that nature has provided for us and we need to take care of it,” said one woman at the reopening event.

Rainbow Falls will close again in October this year to undergo $450,00 worth of repairs to the area and trail all thanks to grants and local funding.

Rainbow Falls will be open Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of August. For the fall season, the site will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.