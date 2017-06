CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Several dogs were found in Cañon City overnight and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking their owners to come forward.

The shelter is closed Sunday but will reopen Monday, June 5 at 11 a.m.

If you recognize one of the pups found, be sure to bring proof of ownership, such as a vet bill, licensing or vaccination records. This is required to release an animal back to the custody of its family.

If you have any questions, call 719-275-0663.

The shelter is open Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.