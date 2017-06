COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A shoving match at a house party filled with teens in Colorado Springs has led to multiple serious injuries.

Police say it happened Sunday around 2:15 a.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Ramblewood Drive off E. Woodmen Road.

According to authorities, two men showed up at the party and a shoving match started in the living room.

Police say multiple people were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.