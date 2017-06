COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The American Heart Association’s Heart and Stroke Walk at Weidner Field happened Saturday.

A couple familiar faces were there – FOX21’s Lauren Ferrara and Scott Kilbury emceed the event.

More than 4,000 people walked in honor of those they lost to heart disease and stroke.

If you missed this one, Denver will be hosting its own Heart and Stroke Walk on June 10 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium.

