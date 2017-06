Related Coverage Registration open for 24th annual Bike to Work Day on June 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mayor John Suthers led dozens of bike riders Saturday morning to kickoff Bike Month in Colorado Springs.

The four-mile community bike ride started at University Village Center.

Riders then traveled along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail to the Lincoln Center and then finished the ride with some food and fun.

Afterwards, Mayor Suthers expressed how important it is to get kids out and active.

“Our kids frankly if they spend all their days staring into a handheld device, they’re not going to be very healthy people when they get older so if we can get them into physically activities like biking, hiking, things like that they’re going to be a lot better off physically,” he said.