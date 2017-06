COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man wanted in Grand Junction for kidnapping and other charges was arrested at a Colorado Springs motel Saturday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the TravelStar Inn & Suites located at 1703 S. Nevada near E. Ramona Avenues.

After receiving information that the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Manuel Galindo-Maldonado, was staying at the motel, officers from CSPD and Grand Junction were able to track him to a room there.

Galindo-Maldonado was taken into custody without incident.

A woman, identified as Natalie Hardy, was also found in the room and was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant.

Police say it was earlier reported Galindo-Maldonado was armed with a gun, but no weapons were found in the room.