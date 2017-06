MANCHESTER, England — Thousands are in attendance for a sold-out benefit concert in Manchester Sunday.

The “One Love Manchester” concert is taking place at Emirates Old Trafford, an outdoor stadium about 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, where a bombing killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 at Ariana Grande’s concert May 22.

Grande will be joined by a multitude of stars including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams and Usher.

>> Click here if you’d like to donate to the One Love Manchester fund.

Grande’s manager, Scotter Braun, released a statement saying the concert would move forward despite the previous night’s attacks in London.