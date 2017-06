COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Willing Springs Pond hosted a Youth Fishing Derby Saturday.

Kids ages 5 to 15 got to fish at no cost in honor of Free Fishing Weekend.

Prizes for biggest fish, smallest fish and other categories were handed out.

FOX21 caught up with one little fisherman who tells us about his first biggest catch.

“The first time I caught a fish all I had to do was just throw it out and then it took like a minute or two and then I had a fish. I just saw a fish tail come up by my bobber,” he said.

Free Fishing Weekend ends Sunday, June 5 in Colorado.