Related Coverage Mom of two toddlers in accidental shooting faces felony child abuse charge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — “It sounded like bloody murder.”

That’s how one neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, is describing screams heard after an apparent and accidental shooting between two toddlers in Colorado Springs.

“It was like a bloody murder scream, like it was loud and you know someone was hurt,” said the neighbor.

The children’s mother, 30-year-old Monica Abeyta, is arrested on felony child abuse charges.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in northern Colorado Springs, in the 4300 block of Driftwood Drive, near Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

According to police, a three-year-old boy found a handgun, started playing with it, and accidentally shot his two-year-old brother.

The neighbor FOX21 News spoke with says it’s disturbing that this kind of incident can happen, and that no gun should have ever been in reach of the toddlers.

“That should not have been in his reach, he shouldn’t have access to that, no kid should have access to a gun,” said the neighbor.

Right now, the little boy is in serious but stable condition.