COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds took part in the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of the Pikes Peak Region on Saturday.

FOX21’s very own Craig Coffey was the emcee of the event.

Cancer survivors, caregivers and community members all united in an effort to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.

Another Relay For Life benefiting the American Cancer Society of Colorado will be held in Pueblo June 9 to 10 at Pueblo Community College.