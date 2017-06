COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A special commemoration honoring the D-Day invasion of World War II happened Saturday at Fort Carson’s fourth annual Living History Day.

The free event featured World War II re-enactors, squad demonstrations, historical vehicle displays and military working dogs.

The day is dedicated to the Normandy landings on June 6, 1944 and is a chance for local veterans to reflect on the history of our military.

“The command never changes. It’s the equipment that changes and the education you have to have to operate it. That’s what’s amazing,” said one local veteran at the event.

The 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson was one of the many allied military units involved in D-Day.

The next Living History Day is set for June 9, 2018.