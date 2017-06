COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thousands of families celebrated the 7th annual Fun Fest on Saturday.

Acacia Park was filled with everything including live music, bounce houses and more than 50 vendor booths.

Guest celebrities like Clifford the big red dog also made an appearance for the little ones.

All proceeds raised go to operations of the Uncle Wilber Fountain and the Rocky Mountain PBS.

“It’s really wonderful to see folks coming through. It’s a great cause and really because it’s free and open to the public it’s an opportunity for families irrespective of ability to be members to come out and enjoy everything that PBS and the City and the Uncle Wilber Fountain have to offer,” said an event organizer.