COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Monday, the City of Colorado Springs Forestry Division will begin aerial treatment of the Western Spruce Budworm infestation at North Cheyenne Cañon, Stratton Open Space and Blodgett Peak.

The treatment will take place over five days and is subject to change.

The following areas will be closed for treatment:

North Cheyenne Cañon and Stratton Open Space closed all day Tuesday, June 6

Blodgett Peak Open Space closed for about 30 minutes during the early morning hours of June 6

Other private property owners are also participating in the treatment area, including The Broadmoor and Seven Falls, Broadmoor Resort Community, Cheyenne Mountain Propagation Farm, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and the El Pomar Foundation.

The city has notified residents within 1,000 feet of the boundaries of the spray zone.

>> View a spray progression map here.

The state public health department recommends residents close their doors and windows and shut off air conditioning when the chemical is being sprayed. Residents should stay inside for 30 minutes after the spraying and wash their skin with soap and water if they touch the spray before it has dried, the agency suggests.

The Western Spruce Budworm is native to the area and has been around for the past decade.

A recent survey conducted by the City reveals of all trees in North Cheyenne Cañon, 78 percent of them are infected with budworm.