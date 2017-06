COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People of all ages, and even species, gathered today to stand up for their city against climate change.

Their main goal was to get Mayor John Suthers on board with their movement.

350 Colorado Springs team-leader, Amy Gray, said “It’s important for us to be here to ask our local leaders to, um, hold to the Paris Climate Accord.”

Many different organizations were there getting signatures, passing out fliers, and informing people on what they’re trying to do to save our planet.

Matthew Barad, Founder and President of Keep Colorado Green, said, “If we continue on this track, we’ll be 3.1 degrees above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century. That means 750 million people will be displaced from their homes.”

Not only are these activists concerned for themselves, but they are also worried for the younger generations to come.

“I don’t want to leave a planet for them that’s a mess, and letting politics get in the middle of taking care of our most precious resources,” Gray said, “water, air, our soil, things like that.”

“It’s my generation that’s going to have to clean up that mess,” Barad said. “If I don’t fight for my planet, I won’t have one.