COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a woman at a downtown Colorado Springs bank Saturday morning.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. at a bank located in the 400 block of N. Tejon Street near E. Boulder Street.

Police say the suspect approached the woman who was making a deposit, grabbed her money envelope and ran out of the bank.

Police say according to statute, this was a felony theft and not a bank robbery.

The victim was not physically harmed, and police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend the suspect.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.