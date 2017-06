PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Zoo is offering summer day camps for youth in kindergarten through 10th grade.

Camps begin Monday, June 12, and sessions run through August 4.

Kids will be engaged in themed activities throughout the zoo, ranging from crafts to active games, and research to animal contact.

All camps include daily craft activities, zoo hikes, animal presentations, and a morning snack.

Lunch is available for an additional fee.

Spaces are limited.

