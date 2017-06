COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Doing some late spring cleaning and wondering what to do with all that stuff you don’t need?

Silver Key Thrift Store is moving to a new location and is accepting donations.

The thrift store will move to its new location on the Silver Key Campus located at 1605 S. Murray Boulevard on Monday, June 19. The thrift store’s old location in the Golf Acres Shopping Center will officially close for business on Tuesday, June 6.

You can bring in gently used household items, clothing, knickknacks and decor.

Items in high demand include smaller scale furniture and household items.

You can also donate used durable health equipment.

Donations for the new store can be dropped off at 1605 S. Murray Boulevard Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call Cindy Barry at 719-884-2366 or visit the Silver Key website.