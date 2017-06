PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo police officer accused of re-enacting body camera footage of a vehicle search will receive undisclosed discipline by the Pueblo Police Department.

Officials say Seth Jensen will be disciplined, but will not face termination. The extent of his punishment will not be released because the matter is a personnel investigation.

According to authorities, Jensen conducted a stop of a vehicle initially recorded by his body-worn camera in November 2016. The vehicle was towed, and Jensen searched the vehicle and later re-activated his camera to record what he had found in the car, police say.

The case was ultimately dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office due to concerns over the recording.

Officials say the video was not manipulated, but an internal investigation did determine numerous policies were violated.