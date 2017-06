COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of cities nationwide and abroad participated in “March for Truth” rallies on Saturday, June 3.

Protesters were demanding answers into Russia’s interference with the 2016 election and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.

At City Hall in Colorado Springs, about 50 people showed up to get their voices heard, including Susan Taylor, who brought along her daughter.

“This is what democracy looks like, my daughter is learning to have a voice,” said Taylor.

Taylor said community involvement is key, even for those who can’t physically attend.

A local protester who didn’t want to share her name wore shoes on her shoulder to symbolize just that.

“The shoes represent people that can’t be here that really want to be here,” she said.

For Jesse Gill, this was his first protest. He shared his thoughts on Russia’s alleged ties with the Trump campaign.

“I think there was definitely collusion, I feel like there is enough of other people, besides Trump that have contacted Russians, that it’s hard to ignore,” said Gill.