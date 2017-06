DENVER, Colo. — On Thursday, the “Move Over for Cody” Law, which aims to drastically reduce roadside fatalities and ensure the safety of first responders who face daily dangers during routine stops, went into effect.

Senate Bill 17-229, brought forth by Majority Leader Chris Holbert (R-Douglas County), strengthens penalties against drivers who endanger first responders and stationary vehicles by failing to exhibit necessary care and caution when passing.

Additionally, SB-229 adds stationary public utility service vehicles to those protected under state statute, and increases the penalty to a class 1 misdemeanor if the driver causes bodily harm to another person, and a class 6 felony if the driver causes the death of another person.

The bill was drafted in honor of fallen Trooper Cody Donahue, who was killed last year when a tractor-trailer failed to yield for the stopped emergency vehicle.

“There is no excuse for careless driving,” said Holbert. “The death of Trooper Donahue is a tragedy that should not have occurred. It is my hope that this law will add additional pressure to all Colorado drivers to move over for stopped vehicles… Our first responders and their families sacrifice so much for us, I hope every Coloradan will join me in pledging to help protect the lives of our brave men and women who keep us safe.”