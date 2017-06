SALEM, Ky. — You’ve heard of cats getting stuck in trees, but what about dogs?

Two off-duty state troopers in Salem, Kentucky were doing work at a cemetery when they heard barking.

They investigated and found a cute face sticking out of a tree.

Initial attempts to free the dog were unsuccessful, so they called in the fire department.

A firefighter then cut a hole in the trunk of the tree so that they could pull the pup out.

The dog, named Rocco, was reunited with his owner.

In case you’re wondering how Rocco ended up inside the tree, he apparently had crawled in through a groundhog hole.