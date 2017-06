SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Friday was National Doughnut Day and what better way to celebrate than with a doughnut eating contest?

Contestants took part in The Salvation Army’s National Doughnut Day Celebration by shoving as many doughy treats in their mouths as they could.

Defending champion Joey Chestnut clobbered the competition this year.

Chestnut, who’s also known for competing in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, reached doughnut supremacy by devouring 55 doughnuts in 8 minutes.

“I prepare the same way the same way as I do for most contests…I go a day without eating and I go for a liquid diet for at least a day and today I’m nice and empty and loose and ready for the contest and I got amped up and tried to find a rhythm and just ignore all my feelings while I’m eating,” he said.

Chestnut is just beginning a string of eating competitions. Up next, he’ll partake in the Baked Bear World Ice Cream Eating Championship in San Diego on June 4, and of course, the renowned Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest will be held on July 4 on Coney Island.