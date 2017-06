COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Good news for those who love the outdoors!

The trails around the state are now at your fingertips.

On Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the launch of an online map that shows more than 39,000 miles of trails all over the state.

The Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) is an interactive map that compiles every hiking, biking and multi-use trail in Colorado in one place for you.

COTREX includes more than 17,000 trails and more than 1,400 trailheads.

You can search for trails by name or you can even pan and zoom to explore others all over the state. The trails and roads are color-coded to indicate their primary use.

The trail map is part of Hickenlooper’s “Colorado the Beautiful” plan, which seeks to connect Colorado residents with open space, public lands and the outdoors.

>> Click here to check out the Colorado Trail Explorer.