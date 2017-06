COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a man at gunpoint outside his home Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of S. El Paso Street near E. Moreno Avenue.

Police say the victim was in his car about to leave the home when he was confronted by an armed suspect.

The suspect took his keys, iPhone and jewelry, according to police.

The suspect ran from the scene and was last seen headed south.

There were no reported injuries.

Police and K9 officers check the area but could not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black man, at least 6 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build and long dread locks. He was wearing all black clothing and a black baseball cap.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.