COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen is facing charges after he broke into a Colorado Springs marijuana club early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said around 2 a.m., they got a call about a burglary at a private marijuana club in the area of Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway. When they arrived, they noticed the back door was wide open. As officers were standing outside, someone came out the back door carrying items from inside, according to police.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.