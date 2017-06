COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested after robbing a Colorado Springs Dillard’s at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. at the store at Chapel Hills Mall in northern Colorado Springs. The two suspects took several pieces of clothing, according to police. When a store employee approached them, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and threatened the employee. The suspects then sped away in a car that was registered to an address in Pueblo.

Police, thinking the suspects might try to head south on Interstate 25, set up surveillance along the highway. Two officers spotted the car and pulled it over in the area of West Fillmore Street and Mesa Road. They took the suspects, one adult and one teen, into custody.

The adult suspect was identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Ramon.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery or the arrest.