COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a teen driver who led officers on a chase in a stolen car Thursday evening.

Police said around 8 p.m., they got a call from a resident on Lange Drive, which is in the area of Union Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard. The resident told police a group of kids had come to their house “looking to start a fight.” The teens left before police arrived, but officers ran their license plate number and determined the car they were driving had been stolen out of Monument.

One of the officers spotted the car a few minutes later in the area of Woodland Hills Drive and Rangewood Drive. He tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. The officer followed the car to the intersection of Vickers Boulevard and Rangewood Drive, where it crashed.

The driver ran away, but police were able to identify him by name and determine he had an unrelated warrant out for his arrest. He will be charged with motor vehicle theft and eluding once he is arrested, according to police.