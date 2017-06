COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a man accused of kidnapping a woman in southern Colorado Springs Thursday night.

Police said around 10:30 p.m., a woman was kidnapped by a man she knew and taken to an unknown location. Police searched through the night and found the woman around 8:30 a.m. Friday. She was uninjured, according to police.

Police are now looking for the kidnapping suspect, 24-year-old David Mendoza-Marquez. He is wanted on charges of second-degree kidnapping and menacing, according to police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).